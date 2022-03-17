Five-year-old raped; accused arrested

March 17, 2022 23:21 IST

Accused was previously involved in several robberies

The Delhi police on Thursday arrested a man for allegedly raping a five-year-old girl, whom he kidnapped from outside her house in Outer Delhi’s Prakash Vihar.

The accused was identified as Mohammad Akhtar, 28.

Advertising

Advertising

According to DCP (Outer North) Brijendra Kumar Yadav, the police received a call on March 9 regarding a five-year-old girl going missing around 7 p.m. while playing outside her house. The next day, the girl was brought to her home by a neighbour who said that he found her nearby. Subsequently, a medical examination was conducted and the medical report showed no signs of sexual assault. The girl’s statement also indicated no sexual assault. However, on March 12, the girl started experiencing medical issues, after which she was taken to a hospital where the medical report mentioned tearing of hymen, thereby indicating a sexual assault on her. Eventually, an FIR was lodged under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and a probe was initiated.

When the police began looking for the accused on Thursday, they got a lead regarding his movement. After a trap was laid, Akhtar was intercepted in Rohini and a police crossfire led to him sustaining a gunshot injury in the knee.

The DCP said the accused did not have any past relationship with the victim and was a vagabond who was involved in several robberies in the past. The police recovered stolen mobile phones and illegal arms from his possession.