Five-year-old raped, case booked under POCSO

Accused was previously involved in multiple robberies

A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 28-year-old man who kidnapped her from outside her house in Outer Delhi’s Prakash Vihar, the Delhi police on Thursday. According to DCP (Outer North) Brijendra Kumar Yadav, the police received a call on March 9 regarding a five-year-old girl going missing around 7 p.m. while playing outside her house. Eventually, an FIR was lodged under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and a probe was initiated. The next day, the girl was brought to her home by a neighbour who said that he found her nearby. Subsequently, a medical examination was conducted and the medical report showed no signs of sexual assault. The girl’s statement also indicated no sexual assault. However, on March 12, the girl started experiencing medical issues, after which she was taken to a hospital where the medical report mentioned tearing of hymen, thereby indicating a sexual assault on her. While the police began hunting for the accused on Thursday, they got a lead regarding his movement. After a trap was laid, the accused was intercepted in Rohini and a police crossfire led to him sustaining a gunshot injury in the knee.

The accused was identified as Mohammad Akhtar. The DCP said the accused did not have any past relationship with the victim and was a vagabond who had carried out several robberies in the past. He was found to be carrying stolen mobile phones and illegal arms.