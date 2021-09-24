Five-year-old electrocuted while playing

A five-year-old boy died of electrocution and two minors sustained injuries after they came in contact with a live electric wire in South Delhi’s Neb Sarai, the police said on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Thakur said that the deceased and the injured boys, aged five and six respectively, are residents of a slum cluster in Khanpur.

The police said that they were playing near the slum cluster when they came in contact with the live wire on Wednesday. “The three boys were rushed to Max Hospital where the five-year-old boy was declared brought dead while the two others are undergoing treatment. They are stated to be out of danger, he said.

The police said that a case has been registered under Section 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and further investigation is under way.

In another incident, a five-year-old boy died and his mother sustained minor injuries after a tree fell on an auto-rickshaw near IP Extension in East Delhi on Wednesday. The police said that the boy along with his parents and a relative was travelling in the autorickshaw when the incident happened.

The two were taken to a nearby hospital where the boy was declared dead on arrival and his mother was discharged after treatment, the police said.