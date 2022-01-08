Five-year-old beaten to death; father arrested

New Delhi

08 January 2022 01:18 IST

The Delhi police on Friday arrested a man for allegedly beating his five-year-old son to death, in south Delhi's Neb Sarai.

The accused has been identified as Aditya Pandey, a milk seller, who allegedly thrashed his son on Thursday evening after he came from work and saw him playing on the mobile phone instead of studying, DCP (South) Benita Mary Jaiker said.

According to the police, they received information on Thursday about a minor boy being brought dead to Max Hospital in Saket. When a police team reached the hospital, the doctors said that the child was brought by his mother at 10 p.m. in an unresponsive state.

During the inquiry, the doctors said that the deceased child's parents did not disclose what happened to the child before he was taken to the hospital. The parents could not give a satisfactory response even when they were questioned by the police.

“There were marks and bruises on both the hands, legs, the body and neck of the deceased,” the police said.

On Friday, the police got information from the child helpline number where the caller said that the victim’s father had thrashed his son and the latter succumbed to his injuries before reaching the hospital.