Five with terror links held in Delhi

NEW DELHI

07 December 2020 11:22 IST

There was an exchange of fire in Shakarpur, according to a senior police officer

Delhi Police on Monday claimed five terrorists were arrested from east Delhi. The accused had terror links, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah confirmed the development.

A senior police officer said that the five were arrested after an exchange of fire in Shakarpur area. “Two of them are from Punjab and three are from Kashmir. Weapons and incriminating material were recovered from their possession. They have terror links and the organisations are being verified,” the officer said.

