Delhi

Five stations on Delhi Metro’s Pink Line remain shut

Pink Line Metro at Maujpur-Babarpur Station, in New Delhi

Pink Line Metro at Maujpur-Babarpur Station, in New Delhi   | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

“Jaffrabad, Maujpur-Babarpur, Gokulpuri, Johri Enclave and Shiv Vihar remain closed. Trains are being terminated at the Welcome Metro Station,” the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted.

Five stations on the Delhi Metro’s Pink Line remained closed for the second consecutive day on Tuesday in the wake of the violence in northeast Delhi areas.

“Jaffrabad, Maujpur-Babarpur, Gokulpuri, Johri Enclave and Shiv Vihar remain closed. Trains are being terminated at the Welcome Metro Station,” the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted.

Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur were closed on Sunday while the other three stations were shut on Monday owing to the clashes between pro and anti-CAA protesters in which at least four people, including a head constable, were killed.

At least 50 people, including several paramilitary and Delhi Police personnel, were injured as violence spiralled over the amended citizenship law in northeast Delhi on Monday.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 25, 2020 10:05:43 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/five-stations-on-delhi-metros-pink-line-remain-shut/article30910172.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY