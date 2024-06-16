ADVERTISEMENT

Five shops gutted in Vasant Vihar market fire

Published - June 16, 2024 12:59 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The burnt building in Vasant Vihar market. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

At least five shops inside a shopping complex in Vasant Vihar were gutted after a fire broke out in its C Block market around 5 a.m. on Saturday, said a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official.

No injuries or casualties were reported. The police said that the fire has been brought under control.

To contain the spread of fire, as many as 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. A DFS official said that the blaze started in a shop on the ground floor of the building and then spread to the mezzanine and first floors. About 200 sqm of the shopping complex was burnt.





