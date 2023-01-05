ADVERTISEMENT

Five security guards injured in clash near India Gate with roadside vendors

January 05, 2023 01:36 am | Updated 01:37 am IST - New Delhi

The incident took place on Tuesday in Children’s Park at Shahjahan Road

The Hindu Bureau

At least five security guards were injured in a clash with roadside vendors, who were asked to vacate a no-vending zone near India Gate, the police said on Wednesday.

As per a police statement, after a PCR call was received on Tuesday about a quarrel in Children’s Park at Shahjahan Road, a team reached the spot and found that private security guards and vendors were arguing as the latter were not allowed to sell eatables and had been asked them to vacate the India Gate stretch as it is a “no-vending zone”.

The police added that a New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) truck had reached India Gate at 3.30 p.m. to vacate the carts and kiosks of the vendors, which angered some of them.

“The vendors started pelting construction materials and sticks on guards,” the police said.

Some videos circulating on social media of the clash also showed the guards thrashing vendors with bricks and sticks.

A case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 186, 353, 332, 308, and 34 has been registered against unknown persons, the police added.

