Five robbed by bike-borne men at gunpoint

A group of assailants barged into the premises of a gas agency godown in east Delhi’s Trilokpuri and robbed five people of ₹1 lakh at gunpoint on Wednesday, the police said.

No one was injured in the incident, they said.

The police said that the incident took place around 3.30 p.m. A gas cylinder delivery boy, the manager of the gas agency, his assistant and two customers were standing near the entry gate of the godown when seven-eight men arrived on three-four bikes. The accused had their faces covered.

They threatened the victims with countrymade pistols and robbed them of money and two mobile phones, DCP (East), Jasmeet Singh said.

When other customers gathered, the accused fired a shot in the air and fled, he said.

A case has been registered and multiple teams have been formed to trace the persons involved in the incident, the DCP also said.

Separate teams are scanning footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area to get any clue about the accused or the route taken by them while escaping, the police said.