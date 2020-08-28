Five posing as ED officials arrested

An initiative of the Enforcement Directorates (ED) has resulted in the arrest of five persons by the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police for allegedly indulging in extortion and cheating traders by posing as ED officials.
The accused persons are residents of the National Capital Region. They were arrested and produced before a court on Thursday and the police got their three-day custody.
In the recent past, the ED had received information about fake letters being sent in its name to various banks and certain individuals in Karnataka, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Haryana, Gujarat and Delhi by unscrupulous elements.
“In the fake notice to the banks, instruction were given for freezing of bank accounts of innocent traders/individuals. Similarly, fake summons/letters were issued to traders and individuals asking them to appear in the office of the ED,” said the agency.
Fake letters
After conducting initial verification, clarifications were issued to the banks with the direction to file police complaints against such fake letters. Similarly, the individuals concerned were also intimated about the fake letters and summons.
“Complaints have been made to the Directors General of Police of Karnataka and Delhi... the five accused have been arrested on the basis of a complaint lodged by a Maharashtra-based individual alleging that somebody approached him with a fake notice of the ED and demanded money for settlement of the purported case,” said an agency official.
The complaint was forwarded by the ED to the Delhi Police.
