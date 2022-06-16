Five persons injured after tanker runs over them at busy market

June 16, 2022 01:52 IST

Five persons were left injured after a speeding tanker ran over them at a busy market in south-east Delhi’s Badarpur area late on Tuesday.

According to DCP (southeast) Esha Pandey, on Tuesday, the police received an information at Badarpur police station about the accident, following which a police team was sent to the spot. The injured were taken to a hospital and the tanker was taken into police possession.

Officers said that while the owner of the tanker has been detained, the driver is currently on the run. “His mobile phone is also switched off and efforts are being made to arrest the accused,” a senior police officer said.

In a video of the incident, which went viral on the internet, the tanker can be seen entering the market area and running over several people before coming to a halt at a footpath. The tanker ended up damaging several vegetable carts too, officers said. Police said out of the five persons, one of them has received severe injuries.

Police said that a case under IPC sections pertaining to rash driving and causing hurt by endangering the life or personal safety of other has been lodged.