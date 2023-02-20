ADVERTISEMENT

Five persons arrested in two separate cases of cow slaughter: Delhi Police

February 20, 2023 01:29 am | Updated 01:29 am IST - New Delhi

One arrested in North Delhi, four in Outer North

The Hindu Bureau

Five persons were arrested in connection with multiple cow slaughtering cases in the city, the police said on Sunday.

One accused, Aftab Ahmad, 22, was arrested for allegedly slaughtering a cow in north Delhi’s Gulabi Bagh area.

According to the police, information was received on February 7 regarding the remains of a cow being found near a temple near the Gulabi Bagh underpass.

A case was registered under Section 429 of the Indian Penal Code, 4 and 12 of the Delhi Agricultural Cattle Preservation (DACP) Act, and 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Based on CCTV footage and technical surveillance, the accused, a resident of Janta Majdoor Colony, Welcome, Babarpur, was arrested on Saturday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

Mr. Kalsi added, “During interrogation, Aftab revealed that he and his accomplices, namely Akram, 23, Saleem, 30, Maruf, 22, and Altamas, slaughtered cows to sell their meat.”

Akram, Saleem, Maruf and another accused, Azim, 24, were arrested in a separate case of cow slaughter lodged at Bhalswa Dairy police station on February 12, said the police.

“On February 17, information was received regarding the movement of some suspicious persons in two different cars in two separate areas of Outer North district,” DCP (Outer North) Ravi Kumar Singh said. He added that Special Staff teams went through the feeds of at least 200 CCTVs to trace the accused.

A case under IPC Section 429 and Sections 4, 7, and 12 of the DACP Act was registered. All the accused except Altamas have been arrested, he said.

“Further investigation is under way,” Mr. Singh added. Two cars and four knives were recovered from the accused, he said.

