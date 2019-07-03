Five of family injured in fight over land with neighbours; one arrested

Five of a family sustained injuries after they allegedly got into a fight with their neighbours in Dwarka’s Baba Haridas Nagar on Monday night, the police said.

One Bijender Singh person has been arrested in connection with the case, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said the injured — Sudershan Singh, Samar Singh, Amarjeet, Naveen and Satish —, residents of Mitraon village, had a fight with their neighbours over a land of 400 square meter.

The police have identified the other two accused — Bhoop Singh and Jai Bhagwan.

A senior officer said Bhoop and Sudershan had bought a 1,000 sqm land a few years ago out of which, 400 sqm belonged to the latter’s mother. About three years ago, when Sudershan asked Bhoop for the share, he objected to it and an argument broke out between the two parties began.

A few months ago, Sudershan started to construct a wall on the land, which allegedly belonged to his mother when Bhoop started a fight.

On Monday night, when Sudershan was sitting outside his house with his family members, Bhoop and his associates came to the spot and an argument over land ensued.

The injured persons allegedly told police that they were thrashed with sticks and stones before the accused pulled out a pistol and started firing. The injured persons alleged that at least 12 rounds were fired after which the accused fled the spot.

Mr. Alphonse said a case on charges of attempt to murder and under Arms Act has been registered.