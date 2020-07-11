Five new courses at AUD for upcoming session

NEW DELHI

11 July 2020

Timeline for admission likely to be finalised in a week based on govt. guidelines

Ambedkar University Delhi on Saturday announced the introduction of five new programmes, including vocational courses and M.Phil in Disability Studies, for the upcoming session.

The administration said that a timeline for the admission process is likely to be finalised within a week depending on guidelines issued by the Centre, State government and the University Grants Commission.

The process will be completely online.

AUD Vice-Chancellor Anu Singh Lather said, “Admissions to undergraduate courses will be on the basis of merit while a decision is yet to be taken on the process for postgraduate and M.Phil courses. It will depend on what the government says. If need be, it can also be on a merit basis where the marks obtained in the last qualifying examination will be considered.”

“They will be given a provisional admission and documents will be re-verified once students return to campus,” said Ms. Lather.

The university added that students who are awaiting their results can also apply and update their results once declared.

Online classes from Aug. 1

Online classes for second and third year students are likely to begin from August 1. The V-C said, “We would like to begin with online classes first and a blended learning till the lockdown gets lifted.”

Among the new programmes introduced by AUD, 35 seats each have been allotted for BBA, B. Voc in Accounting and Finance, and MBA (IEVD); 42 seats have been allocated for MA (Hindi); and eight seats for M.Phil in Disability Studies.

While the M.Phil in Disability Studies will be an inter-disciplinary course, including theory and field engagement; the MBA in Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Venture Development and B. Voc in Accounting and Finance will provide skill development and internship opportunities.