Delhi

Five more test positive for COVID-19 in Noida

Municipal worker seen sanitizing the residential colonies in Lajpat Nagar in New Delhi on Friday, April 3, 2020.

Municipal worker seen sanitizing the residential colonies in Lajpat Nagar in New Delhi on Friday, April 3, 2020.   | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

This takes the total number of coronavirus cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar district to 55, the highest in U.P.

Five new cases of COVID-19 emerged from Gautam Buddh Nagar on Saturday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the district to 55, the highest in Uttar Pradesh. Four tested positive in the JJ Colony in Sector 5 of Noida, an official release said. A health department official said one person worked in a company and he infected three of his family.

The fifth case was in Wajidpur village of Sector 135.

 

Also read: COVID-19 | State-wise tracker for coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates

 

Both the places have been sealed till April 5 and sanitisation process has begun as per protocol.

In a related development, district magistrate Suhas L.Y. has launched an integrated control room with a dedicated toll-free number, which has the capacity to attend multiple calls simultaneously by call centre operators and government professionals.

 

Also read: COVID-19 | Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India

 

Based on an ‘all in one’ model, it could handle issues related to COVID-19 and matters of all departments of the district administration, including health, police, the Noida Authority and the Greater Noida Authority, said Mr. Suhas.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 4, 2020 3:56:14 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/five-more-test-positive-for-covid-19-in-noida/article31256490.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY