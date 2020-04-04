Five more test positive for COVID-19 in Noida

Five new cases of COVID-19 emerged from Gautam Buddh Nagar on Saturday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the district to 55, the highest in Uttar Pradesh. Four tested positive in the JJ Colony in Sector 5 of Noida, an official release said. A health department official said one person worked in a company and he infected three of his family.

The fifth case was in Wajidpur village of Sector 135.

Both the places have been sealed till April 5 and sanitisation process has begun as per protocol.

In a related development, district magistrate Suhas L.Y. has launched an integrated control room with a dedicated toll-free number, which has the capacity to attend multiple calls simultaneously by call centre operators and government professionals.

Based on an ‘all in one’ model, it could handle issues related to COVID-19 and matters of all departments of the district administration, including health, police, the Noida Authority and the Greater Noida Authority, said Mr. Suhas.