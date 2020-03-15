Delhi

Five men arrested for stealing vehicles in Gurugram

Gurugram police have arrested five car-lifters in separate raids in Rajasthan, an officer said on Saturday. The five men were allegedly involved in stealing around two dozen cars here, said Gurgaon police PRO Subhash Bokan.

The suspects, identified as Sanayuddin, Mandeep, Sandeep, Rajesh and Jahual, are residents of Rajasthan, he said. “During interrogation, they revealed that they used master keys and electronic equipment to unlock centralised locks of cars,” he added.

