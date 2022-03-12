Five members of Sonu Dariyapur gang arrested for robbery

The accused robbed ₹91 lakh from a businessman’s employee

Five persons have been arrested for robbing ₹91 lakh from a businessman’s employee in Central Delhi’s DBG Road, the police said on Friday, adding that ₹39 lakh have been recovered from them.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan said the accused have been identified as Narender, 27, Naseeb, 28, Vicky, 30, Sagar, 24, and Deepak, 24. They are all members of Sonu Dariyapur gang, she said.

Police said that on March 7, they received a call regarding robbery at gunpoint. When they reached the spot, they were informed by complainant Manoj that he works for a businessman on DBG Road and collects payments for him. On the day of the incident, he along with one Shivam had collected ₹91 lakh and were on their way back to office when a few masked men stopped their scooty. They threatened them with a pistol before fleeing with the bag containing cash.

During investigation, the police examined CCTV footage and found that six masked men on three scooties had robbed the complainant after following him from Karol Bagh. Police then received an information that they were members of Sonu Dariyapur gang. Narender was arrested first and subsequently others too were arrested, the police said.

“It was found that the accused had taken a flat on rent in Paschim Vihar to execute the robbery. To live a lavish life, they planned to rob the businessman,” Ms. Chauhan said.