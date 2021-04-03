Five members of Lawrence Bishnoi-Kala Jathedi gang held

Loaded firearms and over 70 live cartridges recovered: police

Delhi Police has arrested five criminals of Lawrence Bishnoi-Kala Jathedi gang from the national capital, officials said on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Kapil Nehra (23), Yashpal alias Sarpanch (28), Rajeev alias Raju Basai (25), Rahul Mehalawat (23), all residents of Haryana, and Gagandeep alias Guni (35), who is from Punjab, they said.

“The police received a specific input regarding the movement of the accused in the national capital. Later, a police team laid a trap near Chandgi Ram Akhara red light at Ring Road on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday and apprehended them,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Manishi Chandra said.

Case under Arms Act

Loaded firearms and over 70 live cartridges were recovered from the possession of the accused, police said, adding that a case under Arms Act has been registered and all the accused have been arrested.

The accused were wanted in several cases, including broad daylight triple and double murders, attempts to murder, extortion, encounter with police and Arms Act in Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab and Uttarakhand, police said.

They had committed a series of crimes in the recent past, acting as a bridge between Lawrence Bishnoi-Kala Jathedi and another wanted gangster of Gurugram Sube Gurjar, who is carrying a reward of ₹7 lakh on his arrest, police said.

Network expansion

After escaping from the custody of Haryana Police in February 2020, gangster Sandeep alias Kala Jathedi has been working to expand his network in Delhi and adjoining States, police said.

After the arrests of all major criminals of Delhi in the last one year, gangsters from Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan are trying to enter the national capital. Lawrence Bishnoi and Sube Gurjar are amongst the most dangerous once operating in areas surrounding Delhi, the DCP said.

Bishnoi has been trying to make inroads into Delhi for last eight to ten months. While Bishnoi himself is in jail, his close associate Sandeep is working to expand the syndicate’s footprints in Delhi. Sandeep is closely assisted by one Kala Rana of Lawrence Bishnoi gang, suspected to be hiding in a south-east Asian country, the police said.