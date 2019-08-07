Five killed, 10 injured in Greater Noida in rain-related incidents

Five people, including three children and a woman, were killed and 10 others injured in rain-related incidents in Greater Noida within 24 hours, officials said on Tuesday.

Two minor girls died after a two-storey building in Dubli village collapsed due to heavy rain, the police said.

Undergoing treatment

“Eleven members of the family were trapped in the debris. Two girls, aged 4 and 7, died while nine others were rushed to a hospital where they are undergoing treatment,” the official said. Those hospitalised were stated to be out of danger, he added.

Another incident was reported around 11 a.m. from Sirsa village, when a child and a man died after a portion of a house collapsed on them.

“Vinod, 30, and Vishvakarma, 7, were standing under an extended ceiling of a house which collapsed. Another woman, Harwati, 50, stood there with fodder for her cattle and she got injured in the incident,” a police officer said. All three had taken shelter there from rain, the official added.

A 28-year-old woman at a residential society in Bisrakh area fell from the balcony of her 15th-floor apartment and died on the spot, the police said. “The married woman, who lives with her family in the apartment, had come to the balcony to cover the washing machine as it was raining heavily. Suddenly she slipped and fell off the balcony,” a policeman said.

Rain enters metro station

Following complaints from commuters on social media over rainwater entering the Noida Electronic City metro station on Tuesday as a result of heavy showers, the Delhi Metro issued a statement saying the matter is being “looked into”.

“There was an instance of rainwater coming into the premises of Noida Electronic City station due to heavy downpour. The DMRC is looking into the possible cause of this rainwater leakage into the station to prevent recurrence of such an instance,” said a DMRC spokesperson.

He added, “In new sections, in the first rainy season such temporary leakages may occur which are taken care of after the initial downpour.”

(With inputs from Shinjini Ghosh)