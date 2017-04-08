Five injured in Subhash Nagar clash

Brandishing swords, two neighbouring families with an acrimonious past clashed in west Delhi’s Subhash Nagar on Friday leaving five persons injured.

The victims, Karan (23), Rajesh (34), Rupam (27), Chair Kumar (49) and Vijay (20), were taken to Deen Dayal Upadhayay (DDU) Hospital. They were later discharged.

Captured on camera

The incident was captured on a CCTV camera. The footage shows a group of men hurling abuses and brandishing swords. Later, they attacked complainant Mahesh Arora’s house, but were unable to break through the main gate. Incidentally, the victims were all passers-by. The police have identified most of the attackers and are on the lookout.