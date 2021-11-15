Five injured in LPG blast at JJ cluster in Azadpur

New Delhi

15 November 2021 01:31 IST

Five people sustained burn injuries after an LPG cylinder blast at a JJ cluster in north-east Delhi’s Azadpur, the Delhi Fire Services said.

DFS chief Atul Garg said that after receiving the fire call, three fire tenders were rushed to the spot. “An LPG cylinder blast occurred in a 25-yard jhuggi injuring five people. All of them have been moved to a nearby hospital while the cooling operation continues,” Mr. Garg said.

