Five injured in Dwarka building fire

Five persons were injured after a fire broke out in a parking lot in Dwarka's Bharat Garden on Monday.

Delhi Fire Services (DFS) director Atul Garg said they received a call at 1.30 a.m. regarding a fire at the parking lot in Bharat Garden in Main Matiyala Road in Dwarka. A total of four fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Over 50 people were rescued during the operation.

The blaze broke out in an electric meter board, following which the fire spread to 10 vehicles parked in the basement. Five persons sustained minor burn injuries and were admitted to Safdarjung Hospital.

The building comprises a basement, ground and first floors. There are 26 such flats in the building, an official said.