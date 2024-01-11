GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Five, including three minors, apprehended in Delhi for killing a person over a sum of ₹3,000 

January 11, 2024 01:00 am | Updated 01:01 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau
Gaurav, 22, succumbed to multiple stab injuries, said the police.

Gaurav, 22, succumbed to multiple stab injuries, said the police. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Two people were arrested and three minors apprehended for stabbing a 22-year-old man to death in south-east Delhi’s Badarpur over a ₹3,000 dispute, the police said on Wednesday.

“Late on Tuesday night, a patrolling team in Badarpur found three people dragging a man who seemed to be in an unconscious state. Upon seeing the police team, the three ran away leaving behind the injured person, who was identified as Gaurav, a resident of Gautampuri,” a senior officer said. The victim, who had sustained multiple stab wounds, succumbed to his injuries, the officer added. The body has been sent to AIIMS for post-mortem.

The accused, including an 18-year-old man named Arman and two juveniles, were apprehended, DCP (South East) Rajesh Deo said. Based on the accused’s statements, two other persons, including another juvenile, were also apprehended, the DCP said.

