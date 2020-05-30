Five hotels to be extensions for private hospitals

New Delhi

30 May 2020 01:24 IST

This will increase number of beds that are available for COVID-19 patients, says Delhi government

To increase the number of beds available for the infected, the Delhi government on Friday ordered conversion of five hotels into extensions of five private hospitals treating COVID-19 patients.

“Hotel Crown Plaza, Okhla Phase-I; Hotel Surya, New Friends Colony; Hotel Siddharth, Rajendra Place; Hotel Jivitesh, Pusa Road; and Hotel Sheraton, Saket District Centre, have been requisitioned by the District Magistrate and given to attached hospitals for converting them into extended COVID hospital wherein the medical services shall be provided by the attached identified COVID private hospital,” read an order issued by the Health and Family Welfare Department.

Hospitals can admit COVID-19 patients in the extensions as per the medical condition of the infected person. “In case a patient’s condition turns severe while staying at the extension, he/she shall be transferred/admitted to the attached private hospital,” the order stated.

The government has also capped the rates for services. “The hotel shall provide regular services, including rooms, housekeeping, disinfection and food for the patients at a price not greater than ₹5,000 per day per person for five-star hotels and ₹4,000 per day per person for the other hotels,” read the order.

The linked hospital will be paid a maximum of ₹5,000 per patient per day for their medical services, inclusive of all consumables, services of doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and nursing staff. “Investigation charges, if any, shall be charged by the linked hospital as per their scheduled rates, and for oxygen support the linked hospital is allowed to charge at the hotel ₹2,000 per bed per day. The medical services provided by the attached hospital at their facility shall be charged at their respective schedule rates,” the order said.

All charges will be collected by the linked hospital and they will make payment to the hotels.

Two more hospitals

Two more hospitals, Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital and Satyavadi Raja Harish Chander Hospital, have been declared designated COVID-19 treatment facilities by the Delhi government. “Medical superintendents of the hospitals are directed to convert their hospital by June 2,” read an order issued by the Delhi government.

There are 200 beds each in the two hospitals.

The government also declared GTB Hospital as a designated COVID-19 treatment facility. But only 500 beds of the hospital will be reserved for COVID-19 patients.

The government has also stated that infected people who are eligible for home quarantine can quarantine themselves in 10 hotels in the city on payment basis. Five of the 10 hotels are in Aerocity: Holiday Inn, Hotel Pride Plaza, Aloft Hotel, IBIS Hotel and JW Marriot. The other hotels are Sheraton Hotel in Saket, ITC Welcome in Dwarka, Taj Vivanta in Dwarka, Suryaa Hotel in New Friends Colony, and Hotel Le Meridian.