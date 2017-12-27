Five held in Gurugram for robberies, snatchings

Five persons have been arrested by the Gurugram Police over the past 24 hours in separate cases of robbery and snatching of mobile phones. One of the accused, involved in eight cases of mobile snatching, carried a cash reward of ₹10,000 on his head.

Acting on a tip-off, the Gurugram Police Anti-Snatching Staff and a team from DLF Phase-2 police station arrested Amit Sharma alias Chaudhary for his alleged involvement in eight cases of mobile snatching. His accomplice, Arshad, was arrested on charges of buying the stolen phones.

Amit was arrested at IFFCO Chowk on December 21. Arshad, a resident of Delhi, was arrested on December 23. Amit is involved in several cases of mobile phone snatching in Gurugram, Delhi and Faridabad. The two have been arrested several times.

“Amit would fix deals worth several lakhs with businessmen and then invite them to a secluded place on the pretext of making a payment. He would then ask them for their phone to make a call and then flee,” said Sub-Inspector Sandeep Kumar, in-charge of the Anti-Snatching Staff.

In a separate case, the Anti-Snatching Staff arrested three persons for allegedly robbing a man of cash and phone after offering him a lift in their car.

The trio offered the lift to the man outside a mall and robbed him of ₹2,300 in cash. The victim was also beaten up by the accused and thrown out of the car near Sector 40, said the police.