Five held in Dwarka firing case

Five persons were arrested from Najafgarh on Tuesday for opening fire at a woman while driving a car in Dwarka earlier this month, the police said.

Chandra Prakash (27), the main accused, had hatched a conspiracy to kill 30-year-old Kiren, a property consultant, as he held her responsible for his uncle’s suicide, they said.On July 11, when the woman was driving back home after dropping her son to school, two bike-borne men shot at her. The woman lost consciousness as the bullet hit her neck following which her car hit an obstacle on the footpath. The woman was admitted to Venkateshwar Hospital where she is undergoing treatment. She has been living separately from her husband for the last two years.

“Analysis of call records and CCTV footage led to the arrest of Chandra Prakash. On his instance, Gulab (27), Giriraj Singh Tomar (26), Abhishek (23), and Narender (33), were arrested,” Joint Commissioner of Police (Western Range) Madhup Tewari said.

Tomar and Abhishek had shot at the woman, he added.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Chandra Prakash’s uncle Premchand, who was into property business, had committed suicide in December 2018. Premchand’s wife suspected that his friendship with Kiren led him to take the extreme step, the police said.

“In order to take revenge, Chandra Prakash contacted Tomar and asked him to kill the woman. They fixed the deal for ₹5 lakh and paid ₹2 lakh in advance,” Mr. Tewari said.

Three pistols used in the crime, two motorcycles, 15 cartridges and ₹90,000 cash were recovered from the accused, the police said.