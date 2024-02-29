GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Five held for stealing, trying to sell Padma award of former V-C

February 29, 2024 08:41 am | Updated 08:41 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

The police on Wednesday arrested five persons, including a woman, for stealing and trying to sell the Padma Bhushan medallion awarded to the late G.C. Chatterji, a former Vice-Chancellor of Panjab University.

Chatterji had also served as the chairman of the National Book Trust and as a member of the Union Public Service Commission. The award was given to him in 1962, nine years before his death.

The medallion was stolen from the home of Samaresh Chatterji, the grandson of the Padma Bhushan recipient, in Saket. The police said the medallion was stolen by 35-year-old Shravan Kumar, the medical attendant of Mr. Samaresh, who lives alone and is not in good health.

Mr. Kumar handed over the medallion to the other four accused, identified as Hari Singh, 45, Rinki Devi, 40, Ved Prakash, 39, and Prashant Biswas, 49. All five are residents of Madanpur Khadar.

The police said three of the accused had approached a jeweller, Dalip, on Tuesday with an offer to sell the medallion. The jeweller alerted the police as soon as they left his shop.

An officer said they examined the CCTV footage of the area, following which the accused were identified and arrested.

