Five held for stealing cell phones

Five persons were arrested for allegedly stealing mobile phones during live concerts and at large gatherings, police said on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Bhagat Singh (35), Kuldeep Singh (25), Jujhar Singh (34), Bunty Singh (35) and Jagjit Singh (38). A car and 47 mobile phones were seized from their possession, they said.

Acting on a tip-off that a ‘Bhagte gang’ involved in theft of mobile phones would be coming to the Outer Ring Road under Mangolpuri flyover, a raid was conducted and five men were apprehended, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime), Ajeet Kumar Singla said.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the gang used to commit the crime during concerts and at fares where large groups congregate. Recently, they had targeted a music concert held at Rose Garden, Sector-10, Chandigarh, where they stole several mobile phones, Mr. Singla said.

After stealing the phones, the accused used to sell them in various regions of Delhi, the police added.