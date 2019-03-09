Five held for stealing bags from trains

Five people, including a woman, have been arrested for allegedly stealing bags from different railway stations in Delhi, the police said on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Ashwani (26), Aashiq Malik (23), Rajeev Kumar Gupta (37), Irfan (32) and Manju (40), all residents of Delhi.

Recently, the police recieved several complaints of passenger bags being lifted from New Delhi, Hazrat Nizammudin, Sarai Rohilla and Anand Vihar railway stations, a senior officer said.

During investigation, it was found that the Mandoli-based Bablu gang was involved in such crimes, said Additional Commissioner of Police (crime) Rajiv Ranjan, adding that on Wednesday, the police received a tip-off that the gang would come to Mandoli Extension, Harsh Vihar. Around 4.30 p.m., the accused were apprehended.

Manju and Bablu would pretend to be passengers and entered stations with platform tickets. They would identify targets with luggage and children. The gang preferred to target passengers in the AC coaches and would strike when the train was about to depart, said the police.