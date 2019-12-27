Five held for running fake currency racket

Five men were arrested for operating a fake currency racket in the national capital and other parts of the country, police said on Thursday.

The accused were identified as Tabrez Ahmed (38), Shoaib Malik (28), Raghuraj Singh (52), Danish Malik (28) and Unwan Ansari (40), they said.

Fake Indian currency notes (FICN) with a face value of more than ₹1 crore in the denomination of ₹2,000, ₹500, ₹100 and ₹50 and 1,675 US dollars in the denomination of $100 were recovered from their possession, the police said.

On December 20, specific inputs were received that a delivery of fake currency would take place at a location in Laxmi Nagar following which a trap was laid and three persons were apprehended, said DCP (Special Cell) P.S. Kushwaha.

Around ₹3 lakh was recovered from them, he said.

During investigation, it was revealed that they were exchanging fake currencies with original Indian currency notes at the rate of ₹20 for ₹100 fake currency, he added.

On instance of Shoaib, two more accused — Danish and Unwan —were arrested on December 23, the DCP said.