Five held for running extortion racket from inside Mandoli jail

Five persons have been arrested for allegedly running an extortion racket from inside Mandoli jail, the police said on Thursday. Sources said that three of the five arrested accused were lodged in the jail.

A senior officer privy to the case said that the police received a complaint from a resident of Geeta Colony’s Safeda jhuggi basti on March 20, stating that the complainant had received an extortion call from a man whom he knew was lodged in jail.

In his complaint, the victim, who runs a shop in the area, alleged that he received a call on his wife’s mobile number on March 16 around 9 a.m.

“The caller demanded ₹50,000 and threatened to kill me and my family members if I did not pay the amount,” the victim told police.

The victim also alleged that the caller was a criminal who has several cases registered against him at Geeta Colony police station. “He also threatened me saying that if I did not give him the money, I should remind myself of what had happened to those who did not give in to his demands,” the complainant told the police.

The victim said that the criminals lodged in jail were in touch with a neighbour whom they used as a messenger. He alleged that the criminals used the neighbour’s phone to threaten the victim’s son as well.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case under Sections 387 (putting person in fear of death or of grievous hurt, in order to commit extortion) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code at Geeta Colony police station and an investigation was taken up.

Sources said that the neighbour, who was allegedly being used as messenger, was first detained for questioning and subsequently arrested. “His interrogation led us to other men who were involved in the racket. It was revealed that some of them are lodged in Mandoli jail,” the officer said, adding that they were then identified.

Sources said that four persons were then arrested, adding that three of them were lodged in jail.

“Their production remand was sought and they were then arrested in this extortion case,” the officer said.

The police withheld the names of the accused, stating that the investigation is going on and more arrests are likely to be made in the case.

“The investigation into the matter is under way. We have to find out how the accused managed to make calls from mobile phones inside the jail. We will also find out if there are other people who fell prey to this gang,” the officer said.