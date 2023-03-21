Five held for raping, abducting girl in Neb Sarai

March 21, 2023 04:00 am | Updated 04:00 am IST - New Delhi

Three men were arrested and two juveniles apprehended for allegedly abducting and raping a 15-year-old minor in south Delhi’s Neb Sarai, the police said on Monday.

All the accused are involved in prostitution and were nabbed on Sunday. They include three men — Sonu, 32, Babu Miyan, 50 and Anand Kumar, 58 — and two juveniles, the police added.

DCP (South) Chandan Chowdhary said the victim lives with her maternal grandparents since her parents passed away.

“On February 14, the girl’s grandmother had scolded her over excessive use of her mobile phone, after which she left her house in Tigri and met a boy at nearby Devli,” the DCP added.

After the girl did not return home, the grandmother approached the police and an FIR was registered the same day.

The DCP said that the boy took the girl to his house, after convincing her that she could stay as long as she wants and go back later.

“There were two other girls, a lady, and the lady’s son Sonu, all of whom appeared to be a family,” the DCP added.

However, the victim was forcefully confined, raped and forced into prostitution, the police said.

On March 16, the police received a tip-off about the place and a team raided it the next day. An officer said the place was found to be owned by a woman named Suman.

Soon, the team found the girl at Nai Basti Devli Village and rescued her, the officer said.

Suman is currently absconding and raids are on to nab her.