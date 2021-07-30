Five held for molesting women in Hauz Khas

Five persons have been arrested for allegedly molesting a 30-year-old woman and her friends in south-west Delhi’s Hauz Khas village, the police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on July 18 and a case was registered on July 21, they said. DCP (South-West) Ingit Pratap Singh said the accused have been identified as Dinesh Ram from U.P., Ashish Shivhare, Vikas Shivhare, Naveen Shivhare, and Ankit Shivhare — all residents of Chattarpur in Madhya Pradesh.

The incident happened when the accused were returning after visiting Vaishno Devi temple in Jammu and Kashmir. Their train to M.P. from Delhi was at 4 a.m. on July 19. Since they had time, the accused went to Hauz Khas village.

The woman alleged that the accused passed lewd comments at them when they were waiting for a cab.