Five held for forging passport for criminals

Their ‘clients’ include a suspect in Moosewala’s murder

The Delhi police have arrested five persons, including a woman, who were allegedly involved in making fake passports and visas for criminals, including gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s nephew Sachin Thapan, by using forged documents, officers said on Wednesday.

The five accused have been identified as Rahul Sarkar, Navneet Prajapati, Somnath Prajapati, Arijit Kumar, and a woman.

According to DCP (South) Benita Mary Jaiker, the five helped several criminals, including Thapan, who is also alleged to be involved in the conspiracy behind the murder on May 29 of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in Punjab’s Mansa district.

The police received a tip-off regarding the movement of one of the accused, Rahul, who was believed to be in touch with members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Following this, a trap was laid near the Saket metro station. However, on spotting the police, the driver of the car tried to flee, but the vehicle was intercepted and the accused was overpowered.

Lawrence gang

During interrogation, Mr. Sarkar reportedly disclosed that he was in touch with criminals, especially members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and he helped in making a fake passport for Thapan in the name of one Tilak Raj. The police said Thapan fled to Dubai and played a crucial role in the Moosewala murder.

“The accused, Rahul Sarkar, used his own residential address in making the fake passport. He also came in touch with co-accused Sidhu Paji alias Arijit Kumar, who had also asked Rahul to get an Indian passport made with a forged ID,” the DCP said, adding that he used to charge ₹1,50,000 for every fake passport.

Navneet used to operate an Aadhaar centre and his nephew, Somnath, worked at the centre.