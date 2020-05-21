Five held for ferrying migrants with fake e-passes

Five persons have been arrested in Bawana area for allegedly ferrying migrant workers to Bihar with forged e-passes issued to a different person in Panipat, police said on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Gaurav Sharma said that the accused have been identified as Namnu Prasad (28), Rakesh Mohan (42) , both residents of Uttam Nagar, Krishan Mohan (45), Mohit Nagpal (33), both from Bawana and Shankar Choudhary (45), who is from Ghoga Dairy.

Police said that on Monday night, two tempo travellers were stopped in Bawana area for checking and found 24 migrant labourers travelling inside the vehicles for Bihar’s Muzaffarpur.

“The drivers showed e-passes issued by the District Magistrate of Panipat in Haryana. On inquiry, the migrants said they were residents of Bawana, which created suspicion. Police scanned the QR codes of the passes, but it could not be read,” Mr. Sharma said, adding that it was further revealed the pass was issued in the name of Mohit Kumar, a resident of Panipat, for marriage function, police said.

Quick verification

Police then contacted the DM Panipat office and it was revealed that the passes were fake. “All the migrants were misled. A case was registered at the Bawana police station and five people, including drivers, agent and facilitator were arrested,” Mr. Sharma informed.

Interrogation revealed that Nagpal runs a grocery shop in Bawana and the labourers who purchased grocery from him approached him for help. He assured them that he will arrange transportation to their hometowns.

Mohit then introduced them to Chaudhary and Krishan, who agreed to provide genuine e-passes and vehicle for the journey at ₹5,200 each, police said, adding that they further approached Mukul who arranged the vehicle. Mukul and Shankar contacted Mukul’s cousin Anshul, who managed forged passes with the help of his friend Ravinder, a cyber-cafe operator in Panipat, police said.