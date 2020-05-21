Delhi

Five held for ferrying migrants with fake e-passes

Migrant labourers with their families in Delhi en route to Madhya Pradesh.

Migrant labourers with their families in Delhi en route to Madhya Pradesh.   | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The alleged culprits were taking 24 labourers from Bawana to Muzaffarpur

Five persons have been arrested in Bawana area for allegedly ferrying migrant workers to Bihar with forged e-passes issued to a different person in Panipat, police said on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Gaurav Sharma said that the accused have been identified as Namnu Prasad (28), Rakesh Mohan (42) , both residents of Uttam Nagar, Krishan Mohan (45), Mohit Nagpal (33), both from Bawana and Shankar Choudhary (45), who is from Ghoga Dairy.

Police said that on Monday night, two tempo travellers were stopped in Bawana area for checking and found 24 migrant labourers travelling inside the vehicles for Bihar’s Muzaffarpur.

“The drivers showed e-passes issued by the District Magistrate of Panipat in Haryana. On inquiry, the migrants said they were residents of Bawana, which created suspicion. Police scanned the QR codes of the passes, but it could not be read,” Mr. Sharma said, adding that it was further revealed the pass was issued in the name of Mohit Kumar, a resident of Panipat, for marriage function, police said.

Quick verification

Police then contacted the DM Panipat office and it was revealed that the passes were fake. “All the migrants were misled. A case was registered at the Bawana police station and five people, including drivers, agent and facilitator were arrested,” Mr. Sharma informed.

Interrogation revealed that Nagpal runs a grocery shop in Bawana and the labourers who purchased grocery from him approached him for help. He assured them that he will arrange transportation to their hometowns.

Mohit then introduced them to Chaudhary and Krishan, who agreed to provide genuine e-passes and vehicle for the journey at ₹5,200 each, police said, adding that they further approached Mukul who arranged the vehicle. Mukul and Shankar contacted Mukul’s cousin Anshul, who managed forged passes with the help of his friend Ravinder, a cyber-cafe operator in Panipat, police said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 21, 2020 12:22:03 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/five-held-for-ferrying-migrants-with-fake-e-passes/article31636648.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY