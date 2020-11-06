Five held for duping 27,000 job aspirants of ₹1.09 crore

NEW DELHI

06 November 2020

₹49 lakh, seven mobile phones and three laptops recovered from them: police

Delhi Police has arrested five members of a gang which allegedly duped over 27,000 job seekers of ₹1.09 crore by promising them jobs through a fake website of an entity, police said on Thursday.

The police claimed to have recovered ₹49 lakh from them. They have also seized seven mobile phones and three laptops.

The gang was headed by Vishnu Sharma and Ramdhari, who operated from Hisar in Haryana. Ramdhari, who was one of the key conspirators, was arrested while raids are being conducted to nab Vishnu Sharma, they said.

Apart from Ramdhari, the police have arrested other gang members — Surender Singh (50), Sandeep (32) and Joginder Singh (35) — from various parts of Haryana and Delhi.

According to the police, the fraudsters created fake website of a fictitious entity, Swastha Avm Jan Kalyan Sansthan (SAJKS) under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and offered over 13,000 fake jobs through the bogus website www.sajks.org. Over 15 lakh SMS with link of the fake website were sent to gullible jobs seekers for registration. The fake website was so convincing that even the mainstream media reported the news of 13,000 job openings, which led more people falling prey to the fraud.

The matter came to light after the Delhi Police’s Cyber Cell received a complaint from a job aspirant, who was allegedly duped by the gang. After initial inquiries, a case of cheating and forgery was registered and investigation was taken up, said Anyesh Roy, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Cell).

Police collected technical details and analysed the money trail of the fraudulent activities run by the fake website and learnt that multiple bogus accounts and digital identities were being used to cover their illegal acts. “On the basis of the technical investigation, the masterminds operating the fake website were identified and located in Hisar. During investigation, it was revealed that thousands of job seekers were duped through the website and that the gang members were withdrawing the cheated money from ATMs in Hisar,” he said.