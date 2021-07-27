Five held for cattle stealing after gunfight

NEW DELHI

27 July 2021 00:30 IST

Five people involved in stealing cattle from Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi-NCR region were arrested on Monday after a brief exchange of fire in Dwarka, the police said.

DCP (Dwarka) S.K. Meena said that the accused have been identified as Ajaj (33), Irshad (35), Ismaile (24), Sajat (53) and Nabiya (55), all residents of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, they said, adding the accused mainly stole buffaloes.

The police said that on January 12, the police received information about theft of buffaloes from Najafgarh Chhawla Road. When the police reached the spot, they found that unidentified men had stolen four buffaloes after tying their caretaker with a rope.

“On Monday, the police got a tip-off that five men would come to Goyla Dairy-Dwarka Road in their pick-up tempo following which the road was barricaded. A tempo was spotted and was signalled to stop but the driver crashed into the barricade and tried to escape. However, the tempo came to a halt after colliding with a streetlight pole,” Mr. Meena said.

Two men started firing at the police party who also retaliated.

Both the accused were shot in their legs. Later, they along with three others were apprehended, the police said, adding that two countrymade pistols, three knives, two live rounds, one pick-up van among others were recovered from their possession.