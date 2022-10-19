Five health books to read in October

This month’s health books help to unlearn parental love, fight the reluctance to discuss sexual health and cook healthy meals to boost immunity

The Sex Book: A Joyful Journey of Self Discovery By Leeza Mangaldas; Harper Collins India

The Sex Book by Leeza Mangaldas | Photo Credit: SOMA BASU

Sex education is central to greater gender equality, and improved sexual and reproductive health. Often questions about our body bother us and we are unable to discuss it with others. Sex educator Leela Mangaldas tries to fill in the gap with her book with frank, fact-based and bias-free conversations around sexual health and some common doubts. It is an invaluable sex-education manual that helps readers navigate and celebrate their bodies, identities and relationships

Are my genitals normal? Does size matter? Is masturbation bad for me? How important is sex to a relationship? By choosing to answer seemingly awkward questions, the author provides an informative and empowering narrative on sex. Her writing is judgement-free and scientifically researched. From anatomy to hygiene, consent to contraception, masturbation to orgasms, she clears the many knowledge gaps with her sharp insights, developed over years of researching the physical, social and emotional aspects of sex and sexuality.

Unparenting : Sharing Awkward Truths With Curious Kids By Reema Ahmad, Penguin India

Unparenting by Reema Ahmad | Photo Credit: SOMA BASU

Neurolinguist and mental space psychologist Reema Ahmad has penned a vibrant, whacky testimony to a parent-child relationship where the child leads and the parent follows. Written in the form of personal, engaging essays with a dash of humour, the author reminds us of what it feels like to be lost and misunderstood as a child, and how important it is to challenge what we think we know as parents.

Through her own awkward journey as a confused single parent, Reema Ahmad explores newer ways of bringing up children, ways that nurture their sense of innocence and curiosity while giving them the freedom to choose their own truths. The book is not about raising perfect, well behaved children. Rather, it guides parents to raise children in a way that enables them to express themselves as authentic individuals who have the freedom to ask uncomfortable questions.

She creates an engaging dialogue on generational trauma and effective ways to break out of it. Her experiences of childhood sexual abuse, suicide attempts, an abusive marriage, single parenthood and her work as a counsellor have all gone into the book and she tries to provide answers to difficult questions on puberty, sexuality, bullying, body safety, relationships and death that parents often struggle to explore with their children.

‘The Power of Mind Engineering’ by Dr. Cyril C George; Rupa Publications

The Power of Mind Engineering by Cyril C George | Photo Credit: SOMA BASU

The book proposes a new path of life to live in good health, joy and welleness to every modern individual who lives in mental suffering irrespective of wealth, education or position in society. Based on latest research findings, it looks at the root causes of our sufferings in life and talks about how our life is driven by our subconscious mind or the ego-mind, which includes our false self-image, beliefs and perceptions.

The book tells us that our brains are naturally structured to be happy in childhood. Nature envisages us to be healthy and happy in order to lead a purposeful and fulfilling life. However, as we grow older, positive feelings like love, peace and joy often become distant mirages. So what goes wrong with us? Why can’t we control and manage our minds, thoughts, emotions and behaviour? Why do we live in a negative zone most of our adult life, resulting in stress, problems, mental pain and ill-health?

The author attempts to provide a solution in bringing higher awareness of our subconscious mind, then reprogramming it and finally following a lifestyle driven by this new awareness, the consciousness. It gives us scientific insights into the benefits of meditation.

Vegetarian Bariatric Recipes: A Global Book from India By Dr. Aparna Govil Bhasker

Vegetarian bariatric recipes by Dr.Aparna Govil Bhasker and Ms.Mariam Lakdawala | Photo Credit: SOMA BASU

Obesity is a chronic condition that needs life-long care through diet and behaviour modification, especially if one is looking for long-term benefits post-bariatric surgery. In the co-authored book, bariatric surgeon Aparna Govil Bhasker and Mariam Lakdawala talk about how bariatric/metabolic surgery has emerged as one of the most effective treatment options for obesity as it leads to decreased calorie intake, reduced hunger, increased satiety and weight loss.

Focusing on a well-balanced diet that includes good quantities of protein and other macro and micronutrients, the authors have come up with altered meal plans for bariatric patients. They have listed 70 vegetarian recipes contributed by 35 nutrition experts from across India, for bariatric patients to follow safely. The nutritional benefits and macro-nutrient calculations of all the recipes are also listed, so people who have undergone bariatric surgery for weight loss can assess their caloric intake and also turn creative with food.

30 MEAL PLANS FROM ARCHANA’S KITCHEN: By Archana Doshi; Harper Collins India

Five health books to read in October | Photo Credit: SOMA BASU

People are getting more conscious about their health, fitness and what they eat. Often, however, they cannot figure out what and how to cook a plate of good food. Archana Doshi’s book tells you how to pair foods that boost your immunity and health.

While eating healthy diet to optimise health, people also do not want to compromise on taste. The book draws up a perfect meal planner with 150 vegetarian recipes. With a mish-mash of flavours and cuisines, the author helps readers structure nutritious Indian meals at home using easy cooking techniques and kitchen tools available in every home.

From cooling south Indian summer thalis to wholesome north Indian portion-controlled meals, the book spans various regional cuisines with an emphasis on local, fresh and seasonal ingredients. The author believes simplified meals are the most nutritious and beneficial for the body.