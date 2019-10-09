Five firms remain in fray for Central Vista revamp project

Five Indian architecture firms, which among them have the development of the Sabarmati riverfront in Gujarat, the ongoing redevelopment of the Pragati Maidan in Delhi and several international projects under their belts, are in the running for the Centre’s project to redevelop Parliament and the 3-km-long Central Vista, said government sources.

The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry is likely to pick its consultant from these firms before Diwali (October 27), a senior official said on Tuesday.

The Ministry had sought bids from Indian and international design and architecture firms for its redevelopmentof Parliament, the Central Vista and a common Central Secretariat for all Ministries on September 2.

Six Indian firms had bid till September 30, the last day for bidding, the official said.

One of the bids had been rejected as the firm’s annual turnover was found to be below ₹20 crore, which was the minimum criteria set by the Ministry.

The five firms whose bids are being evaluated are C.P. Kukreja Architects, HCP Design, Planning and Management, Hafeez Contractor, Sikka Associates Architects and Arcop, the official said.

The HCP had carried out the development of the Sabarmati riverfront while C.P. Kukreja is involved with the Pragati Maidan redevelopment. Hafeez Contractor’s past projects include modernisation of the Mumbai and the New Delhi airports and the Sikka Associates have carried out the Kolkata airport project.

Apart from several projects in India, Arcop has done work in Oman as well.

The firms are likely to give presentations of their plans next week.

These firms had been asked to submit their ideas for the design of the entire Central Vista area, which covers the distance from the Rashtrapati Bhavan till the India Gate.

Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Puri had said last month the decision on which buildings would be demolished and which retrofitted would be taken after evaluating the bids.

However, he had said, Parliament and the North and South Blocks would not be razed, rather would see renovations or change of use.

Government office buildings like the Shastri Bhavan were likely to be razed, officials had said.

For Parliament, Mr. Puri had said building an additional structure to house offices for all MPs would be considered.

A new or revamped Parliament building would be in place by July 2022, the request for proposal floated by the Ministry had said.

The Central Vista, complete with parking and public amenities, should be done by November 2020, and the common Central Secretariat by March 2024.