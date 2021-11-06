Five firefighters injured

New Delhi

06 November 2021 02:03 IST

Five firefighters were injured, one of them seriously, while dousing a blaze at an LPG cylinder shop in north-east Delhi’s Jafrabad.

According to Delhi Fire Services (DFS) director Atul Garg, the fire was caused by a cylinder blast. The injured have been moved to GTB Hospital. They have been identified as station officer Firoz, leading firemen Sunil, Suresh and Mahavir, and fire operator Rakesh.

Advertising

Advertising

Two civilians were also injured, the DFS said.