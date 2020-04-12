Delhi

Five ex-staff of hospital move HC against sacking

A plea has been moved in the Delhi High Court by five former support staff of St. Stephens Hospital Healthcare Facility, challenging the institute’s decision to sack them from its Gurugram branch.

The petition contended that the decision was taken without giving any notice or opportunity to hear them.

The decision was taken on March 30 by the management of the hospital, which is located at Tis Hazari here, as it was closing its Gurugram branch, the plea said, adding no one else was terminated.

The petitioners have contended that the decision was in violation of the advisories issued by the Labour Ministry on March 20 and March 23 which had “specifically directed that persons engaged contractually or casually with either public or private establishments not be terminated during the COVID-19 outbreak”.

The petition said due to their termination, the petitioners have been left without any means of livelihood for themselves and their families during the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

