Five drown in Yamuna during idol immersion

ADVERTISEMENT

Five people, including two teenagers, drowned in the Yamuna near the DND flyover during immersion of a Lord Krishna idol on Sunday, the police said.

All five were residents of Salarpur village in Greater Noida, they added.

During immersion, the idol got stuck in the middle of the river after which six boys entered the Yamuna. However, due to strong currents, only one managed to return, the police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

A senior police officer said that five bodies have been recovered with the help of DM East Boat Club and fire brigade staffers. They were sent to Safdarjung Hospital for post-mortem.

Shailender Singh, a relative of two of the victims, said their family wasn’t aware that the boys had gone to the river. “They usually go to swim in the Yamuna, this was not the first time,” he said.