Five days after Delhi trader’s death, police nab minor hired by victim himself

NEW DELHI

16 June 2020 04:52 IST

Man wanted family to get insurance money after his demise

Five days after a debt-ridden businessman was found dead on a tree with his hands tied, the police said he had hired a minor to kill him to ensure his family gets insurance money.

Three more arrested

DCP (Outer) A. Koan said the minor has been apprehended and his three associates — Suraj, Manoj and Sumit — have been arrested for allegedly killing Gaurav Bansal, a resident of Patparganj.

On June 10, Bansal’s body was found on a tree in Outer Delhi’s Baprola Vihar after which a murder case was registered.

Advertising

Advertising

During probe, it was found that Bansal, who ran a ration shop, was under financial stress and had taken a personal loan in February due to which he was under immense stress.

Missing report

His family had lodged a missing report in Anand Vihar police station.

“On the basis of intelligence, a suspected accused — Suraj — was apprehended. During sustained interrogation, Suraj admitted to the crime and disclosed that he along with Manoj and Sumit were roped in to commit the crime by a juvenile. On the instance of Suraj, the others were nabbed,” Mr. Koan said.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Bansal had contacted the minor through social media.

“Bansal told the juvenile that he would pay him to murder him so that his family can get the insurance amount after his death. The two agreed for a sum of around ₹60,000 for the crime,” the officer said, adding that the deceased’s mobile phone records also showed that he was in touch with the minor.

Bansal also shared his picture with the accused and reached the spot after which the four accused allegedly killed him as per instructions.