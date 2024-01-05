ADVERTISEMENT

Five-day Uttar Purvi Mahotsav to start in Delhi on January 13

January 05, 2024 12:05 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau

The festival will highlight the diversity of North East India. | Photo Credit: File Photo

A five-day cultural event unveiling the richness of North East India will be held at Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, from January 13-17. The event is being organised by the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region, managed through its Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) named North Eastern Handicrafts & Handlooms Development Corporation Limited (NEHHDC).

The first edition of ‘Uttar Purvi Mahotsav’ will highlight the diversity of North East India, blending traditional arts, crafts, and cultures. The festival, envisioned as a cultural mosaic, is a platform for economic opportunities. It aims to foster exchanges in traditional handicrafts, handlooms, agro products, and tourism offerings, becoming a catalyst for the region’s growth and development.

