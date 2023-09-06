Five-day art exhibition in Pragati Maidan on climate-related issues concludes 

September 06, 2023 02:45 am | Updated 02:45 am IST - NEW DELHI

:

A five-day-long ‘Art for Climate Action: India Art Facts’ at the National Crafts Museum in Pragati Maidan, which brought artists from all over the country to highlight climate-related issues, concluded on Tuesday.

Several artists at the event, organised by the Organization for Development and Integration of Art and Artist (ODIAA), used recyclable and eco-friendly materials in their installations.

Flicking a speck of dust off his piece resembling a house of cards, Sabbavarapu V. S. Rao, 34, said, “This piece symbolises society. Each card is an integral part of the structure because even if one card is removed, the whole construction will crumble. Similarly, we need to realise that climate concerns can be addressed if we take steps not as individuals but as a society.”

ADVERTISEMENT

India’s diverse culture was also showcased in the performances by Gotipua, Naga, and Durga dancers. A U.S. citizen, Matthew Warren, 42, voiced his appreciation for the performances, saying, “Indian heritage never ceases to astound me. I cannot wait to delve into its depths even further.”

‘The Infinite Library x Shadow Puppet Theatre’, a multimedia installation by the Goethe-Institut, Max Mueller Bhavan, provided a visual reality experience to the visitors by using technology to highlight the country’s heritage.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.