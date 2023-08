August 29, 2023 08:42 am | Updated 08:43 am IST - New Delhi

To mark National Sports Day, The Hindu Future India Club and Odisha Mining Corporation will organise Sports Quiz 2023 for schoolchildren across Odisha.

Overseen by the Odisha Sports Department, the competition will be held in Bhubaneswar (August 29), Cuttack (September 2), Berhampur (September 4), Sambalpur (September 8), and Rourkela (September 11). Students from interested schools may register for the quiz through the link https://forms.office.com/r/yL4EPU7HZ9.