Five arrested in Delhi for smuggling Bengal tiger skins

March 23, 2023 12:57 am | Updated 12:57 am IST - New Delhi

Five people have been arrested for allegedly running a racket involving smuggling of skins of Bengal tigers, the police said on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Amir Khan, Deepak Kumar, Mohit, Shivam Sisodiya, Rahul Rawar, the police said, adding that two Bengal tiger skins have also been recovered from them. An officer said the racket was active in Delhi-NCR region for illegally selling tiger skins for ₹20 lakh each.

A trap was laid following a tip-off about the accused coming for a deal near the Chhatarpur metro station. The police arrested Amir and one tiger skin was recovered from him. A wildlife team confirmed the authenticity of the skin after inspection.

An FIR was registered after Amir revealed involvement of the other accused. During interrogation, Amir revealed that he was provided the skin by his accomplice Rahul and Deepak. The police arrested Deepak from Kullu in Himachal Pradesh.

Mohit and Rohit were was arrested and he confessed that Shivam had given him the skin. Shivam was arrested and a tiger skin was recovered from him near Qutub Vihar, DCP (Crime Branch) Amit Goel said.

An officer said Shivam was the kingpin of the racket, who had four skins in possession. He had approached the members of the group to look for buyers, the police said.