HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Five arrested in Delhi for smuggling Bengal tiger skins

March 23, 2023 12:57 am | Updated 12:57 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Five people have been arrested for allegedly running a racket involving smuggling of skins of Bengal tigers, the police said on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Amir Khan, Deepak Kumar, Mohit, Shivam Sisodiya, Rahul Rawar, the police said, adding that two Bengal tiger skins have also been recovered from them. An officer said the racket was active in Delhi-NCR region for illegally selling tiger skins for ₹20 lakh each.

A trap was laid following a tip-off about the accused coming for a deal near the Chhatarpur metro station. The police arrested Amir and one tiger skin was recovered from him. A wildlife team confirmed the authenticity of the skin after inspection.

An FIR was registered after Amir revealed involvement of the other accused. During interrogation, Amir revealed that he was provided the skin by his accomplice Rahul and Deepak. The police arrested Deepak from Kullu in Himachal Pradesh.

Mohit and Rohit were was arrested and he confessed that Shivam had given him the skin. Shivam was arrested and a tiger skin was recovered from him near Qutub Vihar, DCP (Crime Branch) Amit Goel said.

An officer said Shivam was the kingpin of the racket, who had four skins in possession. He had approached the members of the group to look for buyers, the police said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.