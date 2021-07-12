Five arrested in Bara Hindu Rao firing case

Two pistols with 5 cartridges seized

Five men, including two contract killers, have been arrested in connection with a firing incident in Bara Hindu Rao area, which left two passers-by dead three days ago, police said on Sunday. Danish, the key conspirator, who is the partner of arrested builder Feroz, too was among the arrested.

Two pistols with five cartridges were seized from Rahul alias Charlie (23) and Himanshu (21), both from Nand Nagri. The third arrested man is Mehtab, who is a relative of the absconding suspect, said DCP (North) Anto Alphonse.

During initial investigation, it was found that the complainant Haji Naeem and his nephew Munib shared rivalry with other builders of Sadar Bazar and Bara Hindu Rao. Munib had managed to get a stay on the construction of a building at Ahata Kidara, which was later demolished. Upset, the builder conspired with his partner to settle scores.

He then got into touch with Mehtab, the partner’s relative, to eliminate Munib and Naeem. Technical surveillance was mounted and sources were deployed to nab the accused. Acting on a tip-off, Rahul was apprehended from Civil Lines and the others were arrested later, police said.