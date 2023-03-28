Five arrested from Rajasthan in sextortion case

March 28, 2023 12:27 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - New Delhi

Two juveniles among five were apprehended for extorting money from people after sharing obscene videos, the police said on Monday.

The police said the accused have been identified as Rahul Khan, 26 and Azad, 41, residents of Bharatpur in Rajasthan, and Arman, 21, a resident of Alwar.

The accused persons used photographs of Delhi police officers as profile pictures on their WhatsApp and Truecaller accounts. They also used to introduce themselves as police officers of cyber police stations.

The group extorted over ₹40 lakh from several people using chats/video calls on WhatsApp and Facebook in the last three to four months, the police said.

The racket came to light after a 67-year-old man received a WhatsApp video call from an unknown number in which a girl was doing an obscene act. Later, the man received extortion calls, the police said. He informed the police on February 18.

The callers introduced themselves as officers of a cyber police station and tried to extort money from him. “The victim was threatened to transfer the money or else his nude videos would be circulated over social media,” the officer said. Over ₹13.70 lakh was transferred to the accused’s bank accounts, the police said.

During investigation, bank details and phone numbers were checked and several raids were conducted at Bharatpur and Alwar in Rajasthan, DCP (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said.

During interrogation, the accused revealed they made WhatsApp video calls to victims and played an obscene video of a girl using a second mobile phone and provoked the victim to do the same. The accused persons then recorded the video call, the DCP said.

Thereafter, one of them used to call the victim, claiming himself as the SHO of a cyber police station. He told the victim that a complaint has been registered by a girl against him, the police said.

Later, another person used to call the victim by threatening that they would share his alleged video on social media and demanded money to remove the video, the police said.