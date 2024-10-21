Five arrested for robbing retired DRDO scientist of ₹2 crore in Delhi's Rohini

Delhi Police arrested two men, including a former employee of a retired DRDO scientist for allegedly robbing ₹2 crore in cash and gold ornaments at knife point from the scientist's residence in Delhi's Rohini, officials said on Monday (October 21).

The incident took place on October 18 around 12.50 pm in Prashant Vihar area when five men forcibly entered the scientist's home, posing as courier personnel, a senior police officer said.

Jasmeen Singh alias Gifty (42) and the former employee of the scientist, Gaurav Kawatra (36) who provided information to the robbers were arrested, the officer said.

Further investigation is underway to nab the rest of the accused, he added.

The scientist and his wife were alone at home, when one of the accused approached the scientist on the stairs, pretending to have some paper work for the delivery, he said.

They then pushed him inside, covered his mouth, and threatened him with a knife, demanding for his son's cash, the officer said.

The intruders restrained the couple, searched both floors of the house, and stole gold and cash before locking them inside, he added.

Police registered an FIR and launched an investigation into the matter. CCTV footage from the area was reviewed in which the suspects were spotted, he said.

The accused had concealed the motorcycle's registration number, but by following their route through the footage, the number plate on the front of the vehicle was identified, the officer said.

He said that their faces were also captured in one of the footage which led the police team to identify and track them to Karol Bagh.

He further said that the team also recovered ₹10.15 lakh in cash, ₹2.89 lakh frozen in a bank account and a newly purchased mobile phone worth ₹1.38 lakh from the possession of the two accused.

Meanwhile, the crime branch unit has arrested three more accused and recovered ₹1.10 crore from their possession.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sanjay Bhatia said that their team was also investigating the matter. The team received information that two of the accused were en route to Delhi from Haryana with the robbed property, Bhatia said.

Based on the tip-off, Kamal (22) Ashish (22) were stopped under Narela flyover. Initially they tried to dodge the raid but were apprehended, he said.

They were carrying two bags full of cash and on checking the total cash in both the bags was found to be ₹76 lakh, police said.

The fifth accused, Pawan Singh (22) was also arrested and the robbed cash of ₹34 lakh was recovered from his possession, the ACP said.

During interrogation, Mr. Pawan revealed that he along with his five associates hatched the plan to rob the scientist, the officer said.

He told police that Gaurav did the recce and gave them all the information, Mr. Bhatia added.